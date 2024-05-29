Tony Khan Talks About Bringing AEW To New Cities And Markets

AEW President Tony Khan is interested in expanding the company's reach by bringing events to new markets. During the Double or Nothing media call, Khan revealed that the promotion is already working on establishing its footprint in new regions, and he's open to hosting more shows outside of North America.

"We're doing some different things in terms of routing and touring and creating some new opportunities for us to have stuff like the AEW Summer Series on the path to All In in Arlington, Texas. That's a great opportunity for us, and working with the local government and city to plan a series of great events in a great market like that. And then there are other markets that we have not mined and not been to and I think there are some excellent places in the U.S., Canada, and overseas where we've not been yet where there's a great opportunity."

Khan credited AEW's recent hiring, CCO Kosha Irby, for coming in and putting together a new live events team that's helped with these matters. Furthermore, there have been internal conversations about bringing AEW to new territories as the company's product is now available in over 150 countries, so there are plenty of potential markets to explore.

Elsewhere, Khan discussed the possibility of holding an AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in Japan. The AEW boss said that he's open to the idea, as well as hosting an entirely separate collaborative show in the nation. For now, though, Khan seems more focused on AEW's TV rights negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery, noting that his relationship with the company is positive.

