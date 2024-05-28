Booker T Credits This WWE Star For Being A Valuable 'Utility Player'

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has provided his thoughts on Liv Morgan defeating Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. While speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the former multi-World Champion explained that she's always ready to step up to the plate whenever she's called upon.

"She's like a utility player; she's always ready, she's always putting herself in position to go out and win. You could tell Liv Morgan believes in herself every time she comes out of that curtain. You could tell when she left and then came back, you could tell it was a different Liv Morgan... One thing about it, this business sometimes, you don't win just because you the best worker or anything like that; sometimes you win by attrition," Booker said. "She's not the chosen one, but she put herself in position to be champion by just pure hard work alone."

Booker T said that the effort Morgan puts in behind the scenes is the reason why she's earned success in the ring today. He also mentioned how he sees many similarities when comparing himself to Morgan, and not always being the "chosen one" in WWE.

Morgan was victorious again on last night's "WWE Raw," retaining her title in a Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch. However, her actions after the match have made the most headlines, as she made out with Dominik Mysterio.

