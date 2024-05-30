Booker T Praises WWE For Pushing Queen Of The Ring Nia Jax

Nia Jax is officially the 2024 Queen of The Ring, besting former WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria in the final and earning a shot at WWE Women's World Champion at WWE SummerSlam. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, former King of The Ring Booker T said that it was about time Jax got her time to shine.

"I think it's only fitting to actually finally pull the trigger on Nia Jax," Booker said. "I think this will give Nia Jax a chance to sink her teeth into something different ... It puts a spotlight on Nia Jax on a weekly basis."

The WWE Hall of Famer believes the TV time Jax is about to receive is "worth its weight in gold." Booker said he enjoyed discovering his ability to create a new character as King of the Ring, which saw him debut a new accent and an outsized ego, and hopes that Jax gets a similar chance to expand her character.

"What are we gonna see out of this Queen of the Ring? I cannot wait," Booker said.

On the men's side of the tournament, Gunther defeated Randy Orton in controversial fashion to earn a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, whether the champion is Damian Priest or Drew McIntyre. Jax will challenge whoever the Women's World Champion will be at SummerSlam, with the title currently held by Liv Morgan, who defeated Becky Lynch with the help of Dominik Mysterio both at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, as well as on "WWE Raw" the following Monday.

