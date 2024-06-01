Why Mercedes Mone Is Excited To Perform When AEW Returns To El Paso, Texas

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has discussed why she's keen to wrestle in El Paso, Texas, and explained what the city means to her.

Mone has time and again spoken about the influence the late Eddie Guerrero has had on her life, who was a native of El Paso, Texas. In the post AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, the AEW star said that she enjoys traveling to and wrestling in El Paso, and said that she would love to defend her title there.

"I would love to go as well. Anybody who knows about me, Eddie Guerrero was my absolute idol and hero," began Mone. "I love every time I'm in El Paso because that airport is always filled with wrestling fans and they always give me memorabilia of Eddie Guerrero, so I appreciate that so much. So when we are there, I absolutely would love to defend my TBS Championship there."

AEW CEO Tony Khan also spoke about the importance of wrestling in Texas and how the crowds are enthusiastic, claiming that Texas is one of the best markets for AEW.

"We had a great show in El Paso. I would love to go back, and I think the Texas fans have been some of the best AEW fans," said Khan. "It's a huge, huge state, Texas covers a lot of ground, a lot of history in pro wrestling, and a lot of physical land. So, we've done shows all over Texas and I think it's been one of our best states, best places we've visited, El Paso, in particular, was a super hot crowd. I would love to go, and Mercedes, it would be great if you wrestled there."

AEW's first televised show in El Paso, Texas came last year, where they held an "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Dark: Elevation" shows in February.

