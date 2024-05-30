Why Bully Ray Feels The Same Way About WWE's Damien Priest & AEW's Swerve Strickland

WWE legend Bully Ray has drawn parallels between Damian Priest's run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, arguing how they are both being held back by their respective promotions.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Ray reviewed the May 27 edition of "WWE Raw," and stated that Priest is not benefiting from being a part of the Judgment Day faction.

"One of the things that stood out to me about the Judgment Day last night — and this hit me a couple of weeks ago — is [that] I'm not sure being a part of the Judgment Day is doing Damian Priest any favors as world champion right now," declared Ray.

He then compared Priest's current situation in WWE as world champion to that of AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who is also currently in his first run with a world title.

"I think being in the Judgment Day ... I don't want to use the term 'holds Priest back,' I know it's the story he's involved in. They haven't given us a reason for him to not be a part of the Judgment Day. But I don't feel like Priest is being allowed to be the world champion he can be while still being a part of the Judgment Day," said Ray. "I almost thought about Priest last night in the same context I thought about Swerve Strickland as world champion in AEW. I'm not quite sure either one is getting the true world heavyweight champion treatment."

Priest, who began his world title run at WrestleMania 40, recently successfully defended it at Backlash France against Jey Uso. A few weeks later Strickland defeated Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty, and has defended the AEW World Championship twice: against Claudio Castagnoli on "AEW Collision," and more recently against Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing.