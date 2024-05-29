Why Will Ospreay Wants AEW To Hire Scott D'Amore

Scott D'Amore's firing as TNA President by Anthem Sports took the wrestling world by surprise, as he was widely credited for restoring the company's reputation following years of hardships. However, Will Ospreay believes there could be a place for him in AEW. During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, the AEW International Champion spoke about his admiration for D'Amore and explained why he hopes to see him get hired by Tony Khan.

Advertisement

"I can't tell you enough how much respect I have for Scott D'Amore. If there was anything that I want to put out there... If there was a way that AEW could hire Scott D'Amore in any type of fashion. Have that guy run Ring of Honor or something."

Ospreay, who worked with D'Amore during his previous stints in TNA/Impact Wrestling, believes that the executive transformed the promotion. The AEW star also praised D'Amore for his passion and ability to get the locker room to rally behind him. Ospreay isn't the only wrestler who has discussed D'Amore's strong leadership abilities either, as Alex Shelley claimed he had to talk some TNA stars out of quitting the promotion following his dismissal.

Of course, it remains to be seen if AEW or D'Amore are interested in collaborating with each other. D'Amore filed a trademark for an old wrestling company earlier this year, suggesting that he might have plans to open his own promotion. However, both parties have worked together 2022 when AEW and Impact collaborated, so there is a pre-existing relationship between them.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Alberto Hernandez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.