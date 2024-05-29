Tony Khan Announces IWGP Title Eliminator Match For AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is set to compete in yet another Eliminator match on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite" at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Ahead of this week's episode, AEW President Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and confirmed that the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will face NJPW mainstay Rocky Romero, who's out to earn a shot at Moxley's prize.

Moxley is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against EVIL at NJPW's upcoming Dominion 6.9 event in Osaka, Japan, on June 9, but those plans might change if Romero somehow wins his Eliminator match and subsequent title bout before then. Moxley has been a fighting champion since defeating Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot in April, defending the title against Powerhouse Hobbs, Ren Narita, and Shota Umino.

Moxley also defeated Konosuke Takeshita in an Eliminator match at Double or Nothing 2024, meaning that the Don Callis Family member won't have an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at a later date. That said, Callis has been trying to recruit Moxley, so it's possible that his stable will have more bones to pick with the champ.

This week's "Dynamie" will also feature a Casino Gauntlet for a shot at Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 next month. Strickland will also be in action against Killswitch on "Dynamite" as his feud with Christian Cage and his associates continues. Elsewhere, Mariah May will go one-on-one with Saraya, though fans can probably expect Toni Storm and Harley Cameron to get involved.