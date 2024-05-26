Video: Don Callis Invites Top AEW Star To Join His Stable

While Konosuke Takeshita is scheduled to face Jon Moxley in an Eliminator match for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Don Callis believes that they can still be allies. In a video uploaded to AEW's social media platforms following the May 25 edition of "Collision," the heel manager offered the champion one last chance to become a member of his squad, despite their confrontational past.

"We can still change this match [at Double or Nothing] to an announcement that you are joining The Don Callis Family. You and I can change wrestling history one more time, both of us walking on the same path."

According to Callis, he and Moxley have a lot in common. He said that they suffer from the same afflictions and both are out for themselves, which should make them ideal bedfellows. Furthermore, he reminded Moxley about a specific time he helped him reap the rewards in the past.

"I offered you not just me as a brother to walk with on this path called professional wrestling. I offered you, Jon, a family. Most important, I offered you a way out of this disaster that you're walking into tomorrow when you wrestle Takeshita. Because while you needed my help, Jon, to beat Kenny Omega, you know who didn't need my help to beat Omega? This man [Takeshita]. Not once, but twice. So Jon, it's not too late."

Of course, Callis was referring to the time he turned on Omega to help Moxley win a Steel Cage match on the May 10, 2023, episode of "AEW Dynamite." It remains to be seen if Moxley will accept Callis' proposition at Double or Nothing, but the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will likely be out for payback after Takeshita blindsided him on "Collision."