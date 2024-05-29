Bully Ray Discusses Liv Morgan Kissing Dominik Mysterio On WWE Raw

Though it didn't make the USA Network broadcast, Monday's "WWE Raw" came to a close with Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio following her main event victory. It was an eye-catching moment, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered his opinion on the angle during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"It's a soap opera and the story is unfolding," Bully said. "All I know is Liv Morgan went in for that kiss, she grabbed it, Dominik looked pissed off, [and] Liv looked extremely happy as if [she] got what [she] wanted."

Moments before the kiss, Mysterio had inadvertently helped Morgan retain her title against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match. Morgan's motivations for getting involved with The Judgment Day seem clear; before Rhea Ripley's injury last month, she and Morgan were in the beginning stage of a feud, which seems primed to continue upon Ripley's eventual return.

"There's more story to be told with Liv slowly luring Dom in than there is with Dom just turning and going with Liv," Bully continued. "Then you're asking yourself why. 'Why did he just turn his back on Mami? What happened to their relationship? Why did he just jump into Liv's corner?' With this, like last night, you saw the disgust on Dom's face."

Bully believes Morgan slowly luring Mysterio to her side makes for more compelling television. When Ripley returns down the line, the already-intense storyline will have even more fuel behind it.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also praised the company for creating a talked-about angle seen by so many people. The radio host cited a figure of 3 million views for the clip online in the day or so following the angle, along with the traditional TV viewership for "Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.