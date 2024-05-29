Future Of AEW TNT Title To Be Addressed On Dynamite Following Adam Copeland Injury

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland broke his tibia in his most recent defense, a barbed-wire steel cage match that saw Copeland leap from the top rope through a table. With the "Rated-R Superstar" out for a prolonged recovery, the AEW TNT Championship's future is in question.

According to All Elite Wrestling on X (formerly Twitter), Matt and Nick Jackson, the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW will address the future of the TNT Title on tonight's "Dynamite." It is unknown if the Young Bucks will take the announcement seriously, or if it will be a continuation of their power-mad antics, which have seen the AEW World Tag Team Champions take over AEW programming, often to the advantage of themselves or their Elite compatriots Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry.

Copeland has been TNT Champion since March when he defeated his one-time friend-turned-bitter-rival Christian Cage in an "I Quit" match on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Since then, Copeland was embroiled in a feud with The House of Black, which culminated in Sunday's barbed wire cage match at AEW Double or Nothing and ultimately Copeland's injury. It is not clear how long Copeland will be out of action but his injury will require surgery to heal.

