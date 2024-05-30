Why Bully Ray Wasn't A Fan Of Ethan Page's WWE NXT Debut

Former AEW star Ethan Page debuted on this week's "WWE NXT" where he attacked the current "NXT" Champion Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans after they defeated Gallus in tag team action. However, Page was not the only surprise appearance during Tuesday's episode as TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for her "NXT" Women's Championship which will take place at NXT Battleground on June 9.

Despite both wrestlers making shocking debuts, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was disappointed by Page's presentation on "NXT." He explained on "Busted Open Radio" that his debut felt overshadowed by Grace appearing earlier on the show, and that he doesn't consider Page to be a "big deal."

"I'm not a fan of the way they debuted Ethan Page last night, first he got lost in the sauce of Jordynne Grace. There's no doubt, you could say whatever you want, Jordynne is the story from last night, so he's gonna bask in the shadow of Jordynne today, we'll see what happens as far as Ethan Page is concerned. I think he's been off people's radar long enough that could just debut him the way he did, he was debuted as a big deal, I don't consider Page a big deal. I don't know if he's going to be a big deal. I would've went the opposite direction, I would've debuted him in a little bit more of a traditional way, be a vignette, be a something, next week will be an interesting follow up."

Further details have now emerged about Page signing with WWE, with WWE seemingly happy with his debut as are his new colleagues in the promotion.

