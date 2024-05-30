Warner Bros. Discovery Executives Reportedly Backstage At Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

This past week's "AEW Dynamite," held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, had special guests backstage, namely a few Warner Bros. Discovery executives.

"PWInsider" has claimed that a few important executives from WBD, who are the broadcast partners of AEW, were backstage, one of whom was Sam Linsky. Linsky is TNT and TBS' Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President, Programming & Operations, with the report adding that he has supported AEW since the start of the promotion in 2019. Aside from Linsky, the report claims that other WBD staff were also backstage for "Dynamite." Linsky's dedication to promoting AEW has been evidenced by past reports which stated that he tried to convince Cody Rhodes to stay in the promotion.

Advertisement

WBD officials could have been backstage in AEW to perhaps discuss about the promotion's upcoming media rights deals, which AEW CEO Tony Khan also addressed on the Double or Nothing post show media scrum. Khan praised WBD and expressed his desire to continue his partnership with the company.

The report by "PWInsider" also added that MJF — who returned to AEW at last weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view — was not backstage on Wednesday's "Dynamite" show.

The May 29 edition of "Dynamite" was headlined by the AEW World Championship Casino Gauntlet match, where AEW International Champion Will Ospreay emerged the winner and will now have a shot at AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland's title.

Advertisement