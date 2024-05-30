Why Eric Bischoff Says Cody Rhodes Is The Best Champion For WWE Right Now

In just a week's time, Cody Rhodes will hit the two month mark of his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and so far, so good. While Rhodes has yet to find himself a story quite like the one he finished to win the championship at WrestleMania, he's had two formidable challengers in the form of AJ Styles, who he defeated at Backlash, and Logan Paul, who he defeated this past weekend at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Whatever may come next for Rhodes, he can sleep soundly knowing Eric Bischoff believes he's right where he needs to be. Reviewing King and Queen of the Ring on "83 Weeks," Bischoff spoke about Rhodes reign, and while he rejected the notion that Rhodes was carrying WWE when the promotion has so many other talents working hard, he does feel Rhodes is the right man to hold the mantle of being WWE's top champion.

"I think...for what WWE needs right now, Cody Rhodes is the best champion they could possibly have," Bischoff said. For what the company needs from an optics point of view, from an audience composition point of view, from an advertisers point of view. I know people hate when I talk like a business guy... But I think from...again, putting on my producer's hat, not my fanboy hat...I don't think there could be a better World Champion right now. His performance in the ring is outf*****gstanding. He represents the company in such a positive way outside of the ring, off of the television screen. I just don't think you could find a better World Champion right now."

