Tony Schiavone On Likelihood Of Former WWE Head Vince McMahon Re-Entering Wrestling

While he continues to find himself battling Janel Grant's lawsuit, which has accused him of sex trafficking and abuse, there have been signs former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been preparing to eventually re-enter the public eye. Some reports have even suggested that McMahon's legal strategy is to deal with the lawsuit quickly and quietly, allowing him to attempt a comeback in the business world in the aftermath.

Though it's not believed McMahon's next venture would involve wrestling, it hasn't stopped some people from believing McMahon could step foot into the business that helped make him a household name. Among the people skeptical of that, however, is AEW announcer Tony Schiavone, who worked for McMahon during the late 80s. On the latest "What Happened When," Schiavone responded negatively to McMahon returning to wrestling, and further questioned why McMahon would want to do so at his age.

"If he was in his 50s, maybe," Schiavone said. "I know you [Conrad] think we will. And of course, ego can drive people. But if I'm the age of Vince McMahon...what is he right now? 75? 76? And I'm a multi-billionaire, what the f**k do I want to do that s**t again for? Enjoy the remaining years of your life. I guess if you've got an ego that says you've got to work, or that you've got to be involved, I guess the remaining years of your life, enjoying the remaining years is working. But not for me dude."

Whatever McMahon's plans are, they may have been made more difficult today, after Grant was granted a stay in her lawsuit at the request of the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York. Some believe this could lead to criminal charges against McMahon, though none have been filed at this time.

