TNA's Jordynne Grace Opens Up About Meeting WWE NXT Boss Shawn Michaels

Last week's episode of "WWE NXT" featured not one, but two surprises in the form of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page. In the case of Grace, her "NXT" appearance materialized after General Manager Ava confirmed her as the next challenger to Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship. Before she stood toe-to-toe with Perez in the ring, though, Grace came face-to-face with WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, backstage. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Grace opened up about her meeting with Michaels.

"He was like, 'I'm such a big fan of you.' And I was like, 'I'm a big fan of you too' ... It was crazy," Grace said. "He knows about my powerlifting stuff, the bodybuilding stuff. He brought up things that I've done over my career. He talked about specific things, about the diet I've done in the past. It just doesn't occur to me that these people get online and see that stuff, but it's proof that it is ... You never expect someone like Shawn Michaels or someone of that caliber to even know who you are. I just went in expecting [that] he probably just saw my [Royal] Rumble buzz and wanted to use me because of that. But for him to know all these specific things, [it] was insane."

Outside Grace's work in bodybuilding, Michaels also brought up a recent viral tweet of Grace's, in which she jokingly stated that she had incorporated a Pop-Tart and beef sandwich into her post-workout meal. While Michaels originally took Grace's tweet seriously, she later clarified that it was posted in jest.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.