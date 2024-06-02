Two Of The Craziest Things Tony Schiavone Has Seen Went Down At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 will be remembered as a night full of moments that fans, and some of the wrestlers, won't be forgetting anytime soon. Stars like Will Ospreay and Mercedes Mone both got their first taste of gold in AEW, Swerve Strickland retained the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage, and MJF made his surprise return to the company to gain a measure of revenge on Adam Cole and announced he was staying with the company.

The show also produced some memorable moments, which commentator Tony Schiavone discussed on his "What Happened When?" podcast, two of which he described were the craziest he has ever seen in the wrestling business.

"I think Adam Copeland going to the top of the cage and doing an elbow drop at his time in his career," Schiavone said. "He's not a kid anymore ... It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen."

Copeland has since revealed that he suffered a fractured tibia performing the move and will be out of action for the foreseeable future and has vacated the AEW TNT Championship. The other moment — or moments — that Schiavone couldn't believe was everything that happened in the Anarchy in the Arena match, which he thinks is the craziest match he has ever seen.

"As I'm going to the airport I'm thinking, 'I know this is not the last Anarchy in the Arena match that we will see, but what the f**k are they going to do to try and top this?' I don't think it can be but I think those idiots are going to try," said the AEW commentator.

Schiavone noted that he called the competitors idiots because he always tries to calm people down backstage out of the fear that someone could get seriously hurt during such a match.

