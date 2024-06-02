Arn Anderson Weighs In On Second-Generation WWE Talent Bron Breakker

During their heyday, Arn Anderson and Rick Steiner spent quite a lot of time together in WCW, wrestling well over 100 matches against one another across a six-year span. On a recent episode of "ARN," Anderson was asked to share his thoughts on his old rival's son, Bron Breakker, who has been making waves since being called up to the main roster earlier this year.

"He's a hoss, ain't he?" Anderson said. "He's got his dad's genetics, buddy. Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner were horses before it was popular."

Anderson then described seeing Rick lift 365 lbs. behind his neck while seated — an undeniably impressive feat of strength. Now, the former WCW and AEW star believes Breakker is in a great position to carry on his father and uncle's legacy in wrestling.

"Bron is a guy with a bright, bright future," Anderson continued. "Great size, great physique. He had a shot at being in the NFL, right? I think he might've just came up a little bit short on that deal. ... I wish him a lot of luck. He's gonna be a big star."

Breakker was most recently seen on the May 20 edition of "WWE Raw," where he speared Ricochet after being angered that he was left out of the King of the Ring tournament. On the following "Raw," it was noted that Breakker was suspended, but the 26-year-old will undoubtedly return to TV soon.

As for Anderson, the retired wrestler's contract with AEW recently expired. Prior to signing with the promotion, Anderson had long been a producer for WWE, though he has previously said he hated the job.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.