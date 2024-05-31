Video: AEW Star Jack Perry Spotted Driving 'Scapegoat' Bus

Following his return last month and his victory in the AEW Double or Nothing main event, Jack Perry is showing some serious dedication to his current character. A video posted to X shows the wrestler on the highway behind the wheel of his Scapegoat bus, as seen on the recent PPV and this week's "AEW Dynamite."

HES JUST DRIVING THE FUCKING BUS FROM SHOW TO SHOW pic.twitter.com/8IdsdlBAL3 — REZI (@HeyTerezi) May 30, 2024

In response to the video, a fan wondered if Perry's fellow AEW star and girlfriend Anna Jay was traveling along with him. Jay soon posted a picture of herself in the back of the bus, indicating that she was along for the ride as Perry seemingly drives the vehicle from city to city.

Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" saw Perry arriving in his new bus before celebrating his victory alongside the other members of The New Elite. With Adam Copeland forced to vacate the TNT Championship due to injury, the Young Bucks attempted to award the title directly to Perry. However, Christopher Daniels appeared, announcing himself as a newly-hired Interim EVP and declaring that a new TNT Champion will be decided in a ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Perry will now seek to win a qualifying match to earn himself a place in next month's title bout. According to Daniels, managers are banned from ringside for these qualifying matches, forcing Perry to earn a win on his own if he wishes to advance. The first participant in the ladder match will be decided on tonight's "AEW Rampage," with Konosuke Takeshita taking on Penta El Zero Miedo.