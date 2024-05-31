WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Adam Copeland Highspot At AEW Double Or Nothing

At AEW Double or Nothing, Malakai Black and TNT Champion Adam Copeland battled in a barbaric, bloody Barbed Wire Steel Cage match. With the added element of a cage, Copeland eventually elevated the action to the air, specifically with a dive off the top of the steel structure – one that simultaneously sent Black crashing through a table. As WWE Hall of Famer Booker T points out, though, Copeland's descent seemed to propel him to a straight, downward movement, rather than a slightly-curving one.

"There was no arc," Booker said on the "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "[Copeland] had no arc to his body or anything like that. It looked like he just jumped into a pool feet first. Like I said, if he was one of these 20 year old kids doing parkour, they could do that. I'm serious. They go hit, they go dropping, they go land and roll, get up and go run, jump over something else. That's just the way their bodies are – equipped to be able to do that. But when you just do it [at 50 years old], it was a bad idea. And I think if hindsight was 2020, he would definitely think twice about doing that."

Though it has yet to be confirmed if this particular move was the cause, Copeland later revealed that he sustained a fractured tibia coming out of his AEW Double or Nothing match. As a result, Copeland will soon undergo surgery and has been stripped of the TNT Championship. All Elite Wrestling will crown a new TNT Champion in a ladder match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30.

