WWE Exec & AEW Star Spotted At Recent Indie Wrestling Show

Independent joshi wrestling promotion Sukeban took over Los Angeles with a high-profile event Thursday night, and several big names were spotted at the show, from Renee Paquette on commentary to Saweetie on camera. And according to PWInsider, two very interesting names are reported to have been in attendance: WWE President Nick Khan and IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley, who is also one of the biggest stars in AEW.

Advertisement

While no photo or video evidence of his presence has been released as of writing, several event-goers reported seeing Khan on a balcony overlooking the event. This is not Khan's first dip into the pool of independent circuit events — he attended Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X event over WrestleMania weekend, and was even photographed with Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale. Whether Khan was at Sukeban in a business capacity for WWE, or to simply enjoy another wrestling promotion, is currently unclear. Interestingly, Barnett was also in attendance at the same event.

Moxley also decided to stay back in California after this week's Los Angeles-based episode of "AEW Dynamite." There have been no reports nor photo or video evidence of the IWGP Champion, nor any additional details as to the nature of his attendance. Paquette, Moxley's wife, was on the Sukeban commentary team for last night's event. As of writing, there is no information as to whether Khan or Moxley interacted at the event at all. It seems that Sukeban just had a high-profile draw and their attendance was mere coincidence, as PWInsider also reported DJ Diplo and "a lot of models and actors" were in attendance.

Advertisement

Sukeban is one of the newest independent promotions on the block, having arrived on the scene in September 2023. Recent WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano is the on-screen commissioner for the show, which may explain the well-known names in attendance.