Bully Ray Discusses Adam Copeland's Injury, AEW TNT Title Situation

The AEW TNT Championship is currently vacant after Adam Copeland suffered a fractured tibia during his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match with Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing. Copeland was stripped of the championship on the May 28 edition of "AEW Dynamite" by The Elite, who attempted to hand the title to Jack Perry as a reward for winning the Anarchy in the Arena match in Las Vegas. However, by order of AEW President Tony Khan, new Interim EVP Christopher Daniels announced that there would be a multi-man ladder match at Forbidden Door on June 30 to crown a new champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reviewed this segment on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," starting off by pointing out that Copeland simply didn't need to jump from the top of a steel cage at 50 years old.

"Best wishes to Adam Copeland. Brother, you didn't have to do that," Bully said. "You already got the WrestleMania moment when you speared Jeff Hardy in mid-air at WrestleMania 17." Ray made sure to note that no one will be seeing him jump off a steel cage anytime soon, no matter how much money someone offered him.

Ray then said that he really enjoyed the entire segment with The Elite and Daniels, but felt that one thing could have been changed: let Perry keep the title until at least next week's "AEW Dynamite."

"Did they have to do it all in one night?" he asked. "I would have loved to have seen Jack Perry walking around with that championship, getting some heat. Even if it was just one week, maybe just put it on him this week and then next week Jack Perry comes out and gloats and holds the championship, and we're going to have the championship celebration for Jack Perry as your new TNT Champion."

