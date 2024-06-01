Update On When AEW Star Eddie Kingston Is Expected To Return Following ACL Injury

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston won't be getting back in the ring any time soon, as he suffered a serious knee injury during his No Ropes Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW's Resurgence event. Kingston tore his ACL and meniscus and fractured his tibia during the match, resulting in him being replaced in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing by Darby Allin.

Advertisement

Kingston himself has already stated that he won't be having surgery until July as doctors want to give the AEW star enough time to let his tibia fracture heal. This has also been confirmed by Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who stated that the surgery on his ACL and meniscus will take place on July 8, and that the rough timeframe for his return will be between March and May 2025. Kingston had originally hoped to be back in action for AEW's second trip to London, England for All In 2024 on August 25, but unless "The Mad King" appears in a non-wrestling capacity, that looks to be off the table at the time of writing.

Before his injury, Kingston had arguably the most successful year of his career to date. He won the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship in July 2023, and quickly followed that up with a victory over long-time rival Claudio Castagnoli to become the new ROH World Champion. Kingston rounded out 2023 by winning the inaugural Continental Classic tournament at AEW Worlds End 2023, becoming the AEW Continental Champion in process and forming the western equivalent of the Triple Crown Championship. The Continental Crown has since been split due to Kingston losing the three titles separately to Kazuchika Okada (AEW), Mark Briscoe (ROH), and Gabe Kidd (NJPW STRONG) respectively.

Advertisement