Swerve Strickland Title Defense Scheduled For 5/6 AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has been a fighting champion since dethroning Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty. However, his life is going to become a lot harder given who he will be defending his title against on the June 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

On the May 31 edition of "AEW Rampage," former AEW International Champion Roderick Strong revealed that he was supposed to be the 10th entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match to determine who Strickland would face at Forbidden Door. However, the match ended with Will Ospreay — the man Strong was defeated by at Double or Nothing — picking up the win before Strong could enter the match. Strong then vowed to take the AEW World Championship from Strickland before Ospreay could get the chance, leading to an AEW World Championship match between the two stars being booked for this Wednesday.

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!

Blue Arena | Loveland, CO

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork#AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Roderick Strong Two of AEW's top stars vie for the top prize: Champ @swerveconfident takes on former International Champ @RoderickStrong! pic.twitter.com/8yrNxWh4hX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2024

The winner of the match will then move on to Forbidden Door on June 30, where Ospreay will be waiting for whoever walks out of "Dynamite" with the gold. Strong bounced back from his loss at Double or Nothing with a win over Lio Rush on the June 1 edition of "AEW Collision." Given that Strong has never lost a match to Strickland in the past — with three victories over the AEW World Champion during their time in "WWE NXT" — the champ will have to bring his A-game if he is to overcome the "Messiah of the Backbreaker."

Elsewhere on the June 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite," fans in Loveland, Colorado, will hear from MJF after he made his return to AEW at Double or Nothing, as well as a one-on-one bout between Saraya and Mariah May. The latter was set to take place on May 29, but was postponed for unknown reasons.