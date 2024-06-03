Bully Ray Criticizes Orange Cassidy And Trent Beretta Segment On 5/29 AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has taken issue with one particular aspect of the recent interaction between Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

During the show, Don Callis offered a spot in his family to Cassidy, who turned it down, prompting Beretta to hit the ring, attack Cassidy (with Callis putting the boots in as well), and joining The Don Callis Family in the process. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray said he loved the initial segment of Callis and Beretta attacking the former AEW International Champion. However, he thinks Cassidy's inclusion in the Casino Gauntlet match at the end of the night sapped all of the heat Beretta earned for himself.

"Once again, AEW negated every last ounce of Trent Beretta's heat," Ray said. He said Beretta could have attacked the valiant Cassidy again as the former AEW International Champion limped to the ring to try and compete in the night's main event. "We allowed Orange Cassidy to get in the ring, and once Orange Cassidy gets in that ring and does one offensive maneuver, all of Trent Beretta's heat is gone. This is now twice they've gone out of their way to put heat on Trent Beretta, but it immediately comes off of him, and I don't understand why."

Ray explained that having Cassidy wrestle like he would any other week made Beretta's beatdown earlier in the night look less impactful, as did Cassidy appearing backstage after taking a piledriver on the steel steps a few weeks earlier. He feels AEW should allow Beretta to get his own heat as an up-and-coming heel, rather than relying on Callis and have his heat rub off on Beretta.

