Former WWE Star Matt Cardona Discusses Long-Term Aspirations For Career

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has revealed what his long-term goals are for the remainder of his wrestling career. For the last four years Cardona has wrestled in multiple promotions such as GCW, MLW as well as WSW. He also had a one-on-one contest for the TNT title in AEW against Adam Copeland. Although he has continued to impress on the indie scene, he told "Wrestling with Freddie" about his aspirations of competing at WWE WrestleMania one last time.

"This has been the most successful I've been in my career, but I would be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again or WrestleMania again and a few months ago, I had that match on AEW against Adam Copeland, Edge, and just man I have goosebumps right now thinking about it... If Tony Khan called me or Triple H, I would of course have a conversation, but like I don't want to be back to be back."

Cardona continued to explain that he doesn't want to just be on the roster, again, stating how he's already experienced being in the position of a role player and would be lying if he wanted to finish his wrestling career in GCW. Cardona is currently out of action after suffering a torn pectoral muscle this past April, but has recently been assigned a new non-wrestling role as the General Manager of GCW.

