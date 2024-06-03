Mercedes Mone Match Reportedly Led To Another Match Being Cut From 5/29 AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone wrestled on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite," defending the TBS Championship against Skye Blue. The challenger had revealed in the build-up that she was the one who attacked Mone backstage shortly after her debut, resulting in a grudge match that wasn't advertised going into the show.

Advertisement

The reason why it wasn't advertised was because it wasn't scheduled to happen, as a bout between Mariah May and Saraya had already been announced. However, Dave Meltzer confirmed on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that AEW chose to replace Saraya vs. Mariah May with Mercedes Mone vs. Skye Blue. While the official reason that prompted the decision hasn't been revealed, Saraya vs. Mariah May will now take place this Wednesday on the June 5 edition of "Dynamite."

Saraya didn't seem too happy with the decision as she took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to briefly change her bio to "Itee imma head out," as well as posting "About to start really speaking my mind." Her post was quickly deleted and her bio was also changed to a simple message that says "hi."

Advertisement

Mone will also be on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite." She is set to have an official championship celebration after her big win over Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing, where it's likely that she will address the arrival of NJPW STRONG and CMLL Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who looked to state her claim as Mone's next challenger for the AEW TBS Championship ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.