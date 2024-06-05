Jordynne Grace Opens Up About New TNA Management Team

Earlier this year, TNA Wrestling underwent a major shakeup when parent company Anthem fired TNA President Scott D'Amore. In the aftermath, many TNA stars expressed their support for D'Amore, and some reports stated that there was talent that wanted out. However, things seem to have settled down over time. During a recent conversation with Fightful, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace shared her experience with the company's new management, which includes former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer.

"Honestly, it's pretty much the same," Grace said. "It's going awesome, I guess, obviously. We have this kind of almost a full blown partnership now with WWE and hopefully it continues on. There's honestly not much of a change. Instead of asking Scott about something, I just ask Tommy [Dreamer]."

Following Grace's interview with Fightful, some additional backstage shake-ups have taken place within TNA. Behind the scenes figures David Sahadi, RD Evans, Lou D'Angeli, and possibly others have either been let go or resigned in recent weeks, with indications pointing toward parent company Anthem wanting to take TNA's live events strategy in another direction.

Meanwhile, as stated by Grace, TNA now has a burgeoning partnership with WWE. The Knockouts Champion first appeared for the company in January at the WWE Royal Rumble before reappearing last week on "WWE NXT." Grace is now set to challenge Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship this Sunday at NXT Battleground. So far, Grace is the only TNA star who has crossed over, but there have been teases at other TNA stars appearing within WWE soon, and possibly vice versa.

