WWE SmackDown Star's Contract Reportedly Nearing Its End

Just when WWE fans thought contract season was slowing down, another report has arrived indicated that yet another WWE star is close to the end of their deal.

Fightful Select reports that Angel Garza's contract is set to expire on August 1, with Lucha Libre Online being the first outlet to report that Garza's deal with WWE was up in the coming months. With just a few weeks to go until his deal expires, Fightful has also learned that there have been on-going negotiations between WWE and Garza, and that WWE have already offered the Legado Del Fantasma member a new deal which has yet to be signed.

Garza has been with WWE since 2019 after impressing during his time on the Mexican and American independent scenes, as well as his tenures in AAA and Impact Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling). He's a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a former WWE 24/7 Champion, and has regularly teamed with his real-life cousin Humberto Carillo, both of whom are nephews of the late Hector Garza, who passed away in 2013. Ironically, if Garza was to leave WWE, Humberto might actually be a name he would use in other companies, as that is his real first name, and WWE own the rights to the name "Angel."

Garza is still scheduled to take part in upcoming WWE live events and was featured on "WWE Smackdown" as recently as May 17, with Legado Del Fantasma being drafted to WWE's blue brand during the 2024 draft. The 31-year old joins the long list of WWE star who have contracts expiring in the coming weeks, including Ricochet (whose deal is set to expire before the end of the summer), Chad Gable (who could be unsigned by the end of the week), and Becky Lynch, who is already a free agent.

