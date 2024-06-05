Eric Bischoff Says This AEW Star Needs To Get To WWE NXT 'As Fast As He Can'

Wrestling fans and critics alike have almost unanimously agreed that the worst match of AEW Double or Nothing 2024 was the three-way FTW Championship match between Chris Jericho, Katsuyori Shibata, and HOOK. With the pay-per-view now in AEW's rearview mirror, HOOK seemingly plans to continue his rivalry with current FTW Champion Jericho following a confrontation on "AEW Dynamite." However, Eric Bischoff believes HOOK would be better off elsewhere.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of his podcast "83 Weeks," Bischoff provided insight into his negative reaction to the FTW Championship match and his feelings about HOOK's future in professional wrestling.

"Chris [Jericho] is someone who I have a lot of respect for," said Bischoff. "But this was horrible. HOOK needs to get to 'NXT' as fast as he can. I mean, he's not going to learn anything where he's at. Let's face it. He's surrounded by a bunch of hardcore wrestlers, Terry Funk wannabes."

To further underline why Bischoff feels HOOK would be better off working for WWE's development promotion, he praised the variety of matches on the recent premium live event King and Queen of the Ring, which aired the same weekend as Double or Nothing.

Advertisement

"There's no psychology in [AEW] matches," said Bischoff. "I don't know who's laying the matches out, I don't know what kind of communication takes place between agents. But if you want to talk about a contrast between two products, go back and watch King of the Ring ... and then watch [Double or Nothing]."

Bischoff praised the "attention to detail and drama" as high points of WWE's King and Queen of the Ring, a PLE that received largely positive reactions from wrestling audiences.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription