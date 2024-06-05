How Bully Ray Would Restructure WWE's Different Championships

Since last May, WWE has returned to a presentation that includes two men's world championships, introducing the World Heavyweight Championship to serve as the "Raw" championship opposite "Smackdown's" Undisputed WWE Championship. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his desire for WWE to streamline their current crop of titles, opting for only one world championship.

"I would love a complete restructuring of world championships," Bully said. "One undisputed champion, and now you have your 'Raw' television champion, your 'Smackdown' television champion. Now, [if] you want that television champion to be the Intercontinental champion and the United States champion, that's fine."

Ray's frustrations come from the feeling that current World Heavyweight Champion Damien Priest is treated as a secondary champion when compared to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Despite praising the work Priest has done with the Judgment Day faction, Ray believes Priest's world title does not serve a purpose.

"What's the f***ing point of having a second world championship?" said Ray. "It's just there for the sake of being there ... Some of these championships are nothing more than props because they're not carved out and defined."

Wrestling fans tend to believe that the top wrestlers in WWE should be the two world champions. If you were to ask Bully Ray, this is not something the company is achieving, believing someone other than Priest is the company's second-biggest star behind Rhodes: "Right now, my number two guy is GUNTHER."

GUNTHER may become world champion sooner than later, as he is currently scheduled to have a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam following his controversial win over Randy Orton at King and Queen of the Ring.

