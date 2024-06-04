WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/31/2024

The May 31 edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw more of the fallout from the King and Queen of the Ring event that took place the previous week. Fans in Albany, New York got to witness the coronation of Queen Nia Jax, the in-ring debut of Tanga Loa as part of The Bloodline, and found out what was in store for AJ Styles as his career begins to reach its conclusion, but how many fans tuned in to see all the action unfold?

According to Wrestlenomics, the May 31 "SmackDown" averaged a total of 2,310,000 viewers, marking an 8% increase from the previous week's 2,147,000 viewers. This average is also the highest for an episode of "SmackDown" since April 19, which was headlined by Bayley making her first defense of the WWE Women's Championship against Naomi. When it comes to the key 18-49 demographic, the May 31 episode earned a 0.65, up 16% from the 0.56 number the May 24 edition of "SmackDown" earned. This is also the highest number in the 18-49 demographic since April 12, which was the post-WrestleMania 40 episode spearheaded by Styles and LA Knight winning matches to determine Cody Rhodes' first challenger to his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fans who tuned in for the whole show not only saw Styles attack Cody Rhodes and confirm that he isn't retiring anytime soon, but also got to see Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens do battle on the microphone, Andrade pick up a victory over Apollo Crews, and Tomasso Ciampa defeat Austin Theory. The team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven also defeated Naomi and Bayley, giving Niven the momentum she needs ahead of her WWE Women's Championship match against Bayley at Clash at the Castle on June 15 in her home country of Scotland.