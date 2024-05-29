WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/24/24

It wasn't all that long ago that "WWE SmackDown" was flying high ratings-wise, bolstered by the presence of The Rock, the road to WrestleMania, and Cody Rhodes' quest to finish the story while colliding against Roman Reigns, Rock, and The Bloodline. Things have changed since WrestleMania 40 closed its curtain, however, as the presence of the NBA and NHL Playoffs have taken its toll on "SmackDown" and other wrestling shows altogether.

That was once again the case this past Friday. Wrestlenomics and SportsWatchMedia report that "SmackDown" drew 2.147 million viewers, and 0.56 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were down from the previous week, though the good news is the drops were minimal, with total viewership falling 2% from 2.186 million, while 18-49 decreased 5% from 0.59. The numbers were in line with the four week average, with total viewership showing no change, while 18-49 was down 7% from a 0.60 average.

As noted, the competition was stiff Friday, with Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks drawing 6.138 million and an impressive 1.99 in 18-49. "SmackDown" was also hurt by Game 2 of the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Eastern Conference Finals, which drew 2.123 million and 0.66. Both games helped "SmackDown" once again reach a low, with total viewership reaching it's lowest since May 10, while 18-49 reached its lowest since December 29, 2023.

Held in Saudi Arabia as the go-home show to WWE King & Queen of the Ring taking place the next day, "SmackDown" featured semi-finals matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with Nia Jax and Randy Orton advancing to the finals. The show also featured a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul, with Rhodes laying out Paul with brass knuckles.