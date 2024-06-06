Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On Former AEW Personality Mark Henry

Mark Henry's decision not to renew his contract with AEW, as he announced on "Busted Open Radio" last week, caught the attention of many in the wrestling world who wonder what might be next for "The World's Strongest Man." That included former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who says that no matter what Henry gets into down the road, he believes his fellow WWE Hall of Famer will excel at it.

Asked by host Conrad Thompson what he thought might be in store for Henry on the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff plainly stated, "Whatever Mark wants. He's an amazingly talented guy."

Though they never worked together in any significant fashion, he and Henry have spent enough time together in recent years to where he considers them to be "pretty good friends" and one who Bischoff respects immensely.

"He's smart," Bischoff said. "He's got a very, very good intuition and perspective — not just on wrestling but life. He's a pretty cool cat." Henry, who served as a coach in AEW, as well as having a place on the "AEW Rampage" commentary team for a time in addition to other duties, hasn't indicated what might be next for him specifically but did note that this wouldn't be the last we'd see of him in the wrestling business. Days later, he made a brief appearance for MLW, but the general consensus seems to be a return to WWE before too long from most in the know.

"He can do whatever he wants to do," Bischoff reiterated. "If that means ending up in some role in WWE, he'd be great at it, whatever it is, because he's a pro. Looking forward to it. I'm sure it will work out great for him."

