WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Signs With Major Talent Agency

During a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," "WWE Smackdown" star Tiffany Stratton revealed her aspirations to break into the Hollywood scene by the age of 30. Currently at the age of 25, Stratton now seems to have taken the first step in putting that plan into motion.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stratton has signed with the Paradigm talent agency for representation in all areas. Specifically, Paradigm and Stratton will work together to boost her professional resume in fields such as acting, brand partnerships, books, graphic novels, speaking engagements, and more. While Stratton has no prior acting experience, she has previously described her dream acting role as an athletic action hero, similar to Wonder Woman of DC Comics. Stratton's on-screen WWE persona has also drawn inspiration from notable movie characters, including Sharpay Evans of "High School Musical."

Given WWE's monumental $5 billion, 10-year deal with Netflix, Paradigm is confident that Stratton's stock will continue on an upward trajectory. Furthermore, the agency reportedly aims to model Stratton's Hollywood career after the likes of John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, all of whom have made successful transitions from professional wrestling to Hollywood.

Advertisement

News of Stratton's signing with Paradigm comes two months after the agency confirmed the onboarding of another WWE talent — World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Much like Stratton, Paradigm is also supplying Priest with representation in all areas.

On WWE television, Stratton currently finds herself as a regular fixture on the "SmackDown" brand, having received her official call up to the main roster earlier this year. Most recently, Stratton wrestled Bianca Belair, albeit in a losing effort, in the second round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.