Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Nia Jax Becoming WWE Queen Of The Ring

WWE star Tifanny Stratton has praised Nia Jax after being crowned Queen of the Ring and stated that she is happy for her WWE colleague.

Jax won the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament against Lyra Valkyria at the King and Queen of the Ring show in Saudi Arabia. Jax may have plenty of cynics and doubters among the WWE fanbase, but Stratton isn't one of them as she said that the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion deserves the accolade.

"I'm really happy for Nia. She's actually one of my good friends. And, yeah, I think she deserves it all and unfortunately it wasn't my time," said Stratton on the "Battleground" podcast.

The young WWE star has previously spoken about how Jax was helpful when she transitioned from "NXT" to the main roster, especially ahead of the Elimination Chamber show in Australia. Stratton discussed her own journey in the Queen of the Ring tournament and, despite losing to Bianca Belair, is happy with her performance in the tournament.

"Yeah, you know, I wrestled Michin and that was on the live show, and that was great. Then I wrestled Bianca, unfortunately, I didn't win. However, I did go toe-to-toe with the Tag Team champ, I went toe-to-toe with a former Women's Champion. So I think that in itself is such a huge stride for me," said the former "NXT" Women's Champion.

Stratton won her first round match against Michin but lost in the quarter-finals to Belair, who was then defeated by eventual champion Jax in the semi-finals.