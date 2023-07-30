WWE's Tiffany Stratton Discusses Acting And The Type Of Role She'd Like To Play

One of WWE's rising young stars, Tiffany Stratton, wants to follow in the footsteps of the likes of The Rock, Batista, and John Cena and venture into the world of Hollywood.

The current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion spoke recently to "TV Insider" where she was asked if she had any desire to venture into Hollywood. Stratton said that she is interested in becoming an actor and even named her dream acting role.

"I would love to go into acting," declared Stratton. "My dream role would be some cool action superhero girl that does cool flips. That's my dream role. Like a Wonder Woman. I'm a big fan of her. I was dressed as her for Halloween one year."

Stratton, who was trained to be a pro wrestler by Greg Gagne, has had a quick rise to becoming "NXT" Women's Champion, winning the title just 18 months after her debut on the brand in December 2021. Prior to becoming a wrestler, the 24-year-old was a bodybuilder and gymnast, which she revealed in her interview with "TV Insider."

The "NXT" Women's Champion isn't the only WWE star eyeing a move to Hollywood. Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has long been touted to make the big switch to acting, which WWE CEO Nick Khan has also previously mentioned. Bianca Belair signed with top Hollywood agency WME last year, which perhaps indicates that she too may be interested in trying her hand at acting.

Hollywood may not be the prime focus of Stratton at the moment as she has a huge match coming up this weekend when she faces Thea Hail at NXT: The Great American Bash. She will defend her "NXT" Women's Championship at the show on July 30 in a submission match.