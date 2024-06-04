AEW Champ Swerve Strickland Discusses Becky Lynch's WWE Contract Situation

Now that her contract has expired, Becky Lynch can now be considered a former WWE star as she is currently a free agent. The former WWE Women's World Champion did not sign a new deal with WWE, and on June 1 it was confirmed that Lynch would be leaving the company for the time being, as she is aiming to take an extended break away from professional wrestling.

Due to the fact that she is no longer with WWE, rumors of Lynch potentially following the likes of Mercedes Mone to AEW have already started to swirl on social media. However, current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland doesn't think people should get themselves caught up in a frenzy when it comes to speculating Lynch's next move. Appearing on the "Bootleg Kev" podcast, Strickland suggested that perhaps Lynch's priorities simply lie outside the ring for the immediate future.

"Maybe she just wants to be home with the kids man, who knows?" Strickland said. "Because now Seth [Rollins] has been hurt, he had surgery and stuff so now they're both going to be home. Some people just want to be home, let's not see 'oh she's going to jump here, here, and here,' I'm like 'let her be home, let her be a mom, let Seth be a dad, let them be a family, given them that time, they worked hard for it and they deserve that. I'm always like 'let them be family first.'" Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has also commented on Lynch's wrestling future, claiming that while he has no idea what she might do next, the fact that AEW exists is a positive for Lynch, as it gives her another option when she does eventually decide that she wants to get back in the ring.

