What WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Wants AEW Boss Tony Khan To Stop Doing

Kevin Nash Wants AEW Boss Tony Khan To Stop Doing

The Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 was as crazy and wild as everyone expected. Darby Allin was hung upside down from the ceiling, Jack Perry was set on fire, and Bryan Danielson forced The Young Bucks to spend a boatload of money by having Europe's "The Final Countdown" play on repeat as the chaos unfolded.

In amongst the carnage was AEW President Tony Khan saving himself from a beating at the hands of Perry, with Khan rolling down the entire length of the entrance ramp to get away from Perry after he had been set ablaze. Khan rolling down the entrance ramp is something that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash wants him to stop doing. During a recent edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Nash politely asked Khan to stop doing such things on live television.

"Tony, I love you to death, man, but, dude, you got to stop," Nash said. "The only thing missing right there is Jerry f**king Lewis. What the f**k was that? Just watching him gives me CTE."

The AEW President has already felt firsthand what it's like to get physical in a wrestling ring. The April 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw The Elite brutally attack Khan, with The Young Bucks hitting Khan with the TK Driver. This prompted Khan to wear a neck brace during the NFL Draft, where he was seen on-screen selling his injuries. Khan has since auctioned off the neck brace for charity, and has only just returned to the road with AEW after working remotely to heal from The Elite's beating.

