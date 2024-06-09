AEW Star Christian Cage Addresses Idea Of Retirement

Even though he's come up short in his last two high profile matches against Swerve Strickland and Adam Copeland, former AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage is having what many feel is the run of his career. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, and Christian, who is set to turn 51 years old this November, knows he's closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

Despite that, Christian isn't even thinking about retirement right now, as he stated in an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." In fact, the possibility of hanging up the boots isn't something Christian will consider until his AEW contract is up, which he revealed still has a ways to go.

"I always said that I would do it till it wasn't fun, that was my barometer on it," Christian said. "How can I not be having fun right now? I have no timeline. I signed a [new] contract, I think I have another three years left on this contract. So we'll get to the end of that, and then see what happens.

"But you know, I feel like I have a lot of knowledge. I feel like I don't know everything, but I know a lot. And I feel like I think [about] the business differently and I layout matches and I see matches differently than other people do. I would like to, at some point, when the time is right, obviously, to give back to the business that has done what it's done for me."

