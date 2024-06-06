WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/4/2024

This past week's "WWE NXT," which was the go-home show for Sunday's Battleground PLE, threw up contrasting results in overall viewership and key demographic ratings.

According to "WrestleNomics," the average overall viewership for the June 4 edition of "NXT" registered a 9 percent gain from the previous week, with 768,000 people tuning in for the show, compared to 703,000 viewers on the May 28 edition. This was the highest overall viewership for an "NXT" show since the first show of 2024 on January 2. The viewership for the show was also 19 percent higher than the previous four weeks.

While the overall viewership grew significantly and crossed the 700,000 mark, the ratings for the show in the key demographic dipped by 8 percent to 0.22 from the previous week's 0.24. But the ratings for the show was higher than the previous four weeks, with a 10 percent gain than the average of the last month.

This week's show featured the in-ring debut of Jordynne Grace on "NXT" television, where the TNA Wrestling star faced and defeated Stevie Turner ahead of her match with Roxanne Perez at Battleground. The NXT Heritage Cup was also defended on the show by Tony D'Angelo, who got the better of Damon Kemp, 2-0. The show closed with former AEW star Ethan Page signing his "NXT" contract, days before his battle with "NXT" Champion Trick Williams, who came out to confront the new WWE star.

