WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/28/2024

The May 28 edition of "WWE NXT" saw the debut of former AEW star Ethan Page, who attacked Trick Williams; TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was announced as Roxanne Perez's opponent for "NXT" Battleground on June 9; and famous rapper Sexxy Red got her first taste of the wrestling business as she accompanied Williams and Je'Von Evans to ringside for their match against Gallus. With so much going on, how many fans caught the show live on the USA Network?

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, the May 28 edition of "NXT" averaged a total of 703,000 viewers, marking a 10% increase on the 654,000 averaged by the May 21 episode. The viewership number is the highest "WWE NXT" has averaged since the January 9 edition of the show and the third highest for the entire year, with the top spot going to the January 2 episode. There was also a big increase in the key 18-49 demographic, as "NXT" earned a 0.24 number this week, a huge 41% increase from last week's 0.17 and the highest "NXT" has earned since January 2, making it the second-highest 18-49 number of 2024 so far.

Grace's arrival in QH5 (which also included a match between Arianna Grace and Lola Vice) peaked the numbers for both overall viewership and the 18-49 demographic; the former reached its low point toward the end of the episode in QH8 before rebounding slightly during the overrun where Page debuted; the latter was at its lowest at the beginning of the show, particularly during Q2 and the match between Chase U's Ridge Holland and Riley Osbourne.

Advertisement