WWE's Liv Morgan Trolls Judgment Day Members Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio

WWE star Liv Morgan is working hard to get into the heads of The Judgment Day, and her flirting with Dominik Mysterio has proven to make for some truly compelling television. Morgan has kept up her antics off TV as well, taking to social media platform X to share a seemingly fan-made video highlighting her recent interactions with Mysterio. The Women's World Champion also tagged both Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in the post.

Morgan has built up a great deal of momentum in recent weeks with her Judgment Day storyline as well as capturing the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Her attempts to integrate herself into The Judgment Day seem, on the surface, to be a transparent way for her to push Ripley out of the group when the former champion returns from injury. However, there are many directions the story could take before Ripley comes back.

Ripley's injury came during a segment with Morgan, just as the two were beginning a feud in the wake of WWE WrestleMania 40. Along with stripping Ripley of the Women's World Championship, the promotion decided to integrate her injury into the storyline, with reasons for Ripley to hate Morgan continuing to pile up.

Though it's not exactly clear when Ripley is expected back, the estimated time out for an AC joint sprain can range anywhere from weeks to months. The injury occurred in mid-April, just under two months ago, but the timeframe for Ripley's return depends entirely on the severity of her injury. WWE would certainly love to have the former champion back to face Morgan for one of the three major events coming up this summer: WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE Money in the Bank, and WWE SummerSlam.