Freddie Prinze Jr. Says It's Smart That WWE Is 'Moving Slowly' With This Star

With "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson temporarily stepping away from WWE television after WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa subsequently emerged as the acting leader of The Bloodline. Under his rule, Sikoa has notably cast out Jimmy Uso, while also bringing aboard two new members to The Bloodline faction – Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. On a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. weighed in on the storyline surrounding the newest iteration of The Bloodline, specifically the pacing of Sikoa's rise as leader.

"It's smart that they're moving slowly with Solo Sikoa," Prinze Jr. said. "I don't think he can handle a full on Roman Reigns style promo yet, and I think they know that. And so I think they're handling him well. Him and Paul Heyman have a really good rapport with one another, really good chemistry. I think Paul Heyman could probably have good chemistry with a brick wall and somehow get the brick wall over."

"I like what Solo is doing, but it's good they're moving slow," Prinze Jr. continued. "I don't think there's anything wrong with the Bloodline storyline right now. I think it's good to meet these new characters, even if they're characters that are going to get [metaphorically] killed off."

While Sikoa's position as Bloodline chief initially seemed to materialize by default, he later informed "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman (on the May 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown") that per the instruction of Reigns, Sikoa was in charge until Reigns himself returned to WWE. During Sikoa's reign, The Bloodline have launched attacks against the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, the latter of whom recently described the faction's current iteration as "bootleg."

