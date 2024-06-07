Backstage Update On Logan Paul's Prospective Opponent For WWE Clash At The Castle

The May 31 episode of "WWE SmackDown" revealed a new prospective opponent for WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. This, of course, was "The Megastar" LA Knight, who emerged from the office of "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to publicly proclaim his desire to be the next challenger for the United States Championship. In response, Paul posted a brief video clip to the X platform showcasing himself laughing at Knight's challenge. With the seeds for a Knight-Paul rivarly now planted, a new report has provided an update on when their official in-ring face-off may happen.

Advertisement

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul is expected to battle Knight at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15. WON's report did not specify whether or not this Clash at the Castle encounter will take form in title or non-title action.

For Paul, his last in-ring appearance saw him challenge "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Prior to that, Paul notably, and successfully, defended his United States Championship against the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

In the case of Knight, much of his 2024 revolved around a feud with AJ Styles, which saw the "SmackDown" stars trade wins. After wrapping up with "The Phenomenal One," Knight has now pivoted his attention to capturing his first singles title on WWE's main roster — something that many pundits believed would have come to fruition at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement