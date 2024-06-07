Tommy Dreamer Says This AEW Star Reminds Him Of A Great Stand-Up Comic

Last month, MJF made his grand return at AEW Double or Nothing after almost half a year away from the promotion. While he didn't appear on the follow-up episode, Maxwell Jacob Friedman kicked off the most recent "AEW Dynamite" with a lengthy promo segment covering a range of topics. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer compared MJF's delivery to that of another iconic New York native.

"He reminds me of a great stand-up comic, and I'm talking like Andrew Dice Clay," Dreamer said.

The former WWE star pointed out that popular culture has changed quite a lot since Clay's heyday, yet there are still a number of similarities between someone like Clay and MJF. Both place a focus on holding the attention of the crowd while also heckling anybody and everybody in sight. In addition to praising MJF, Dreamer also complimented Rush for his work during Wednesday night's promo segment.

"You gotta give the guy credit," Dreamer continued. "It's not his first language, and he's out there cutting a promo standing there with somebody who could destroy anyone verbally. ... Even with the 'What?' chants, he kind of held his own."

Dreamer called the segment one of the company's best in a long time, as it enhanced Rush while also welcoming Friedman back to "Dynamite." Having the former AEW World Champion open up the company's flagship show for the first time in a while felt like a welcome change for Dreamer, who commended MJF for bringing his own unique style to the promotion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.