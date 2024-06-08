Backstage News On Chad Gable's WWE Contract Status Ahead Of Clash At The Castle Match

Chad Gable is just over a week away from potentially the biggest single match of his WWE career as he challenges Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle on June 15. However, there is a chance that he won't technically be part of the company by then, as his current contract is set to expire in a matter of days. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave some insight into Gable's situation and what the wrestling world is currently thinking.

According to Meltzer, WWE have made Gable "an excellent offer," but a deal has yet to be signed. WWE aren't the only ones with interest in signing the Olympian, as AEW are also said to be interested in Gable — though they aren't legally allowed to court him until his WWE contract expires, and Gable would have to allow it to expire before he could receive an AEW offer. Despite this, Meltzer noted that there are "key people in AEW" who are advising Gable to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

Gable's match at Clash at the Castle against Zayn will be the third in a trilogy of matches since WrestleMania 40, when Zayn won the WWE Intercontinental Championship from GUNTHER, whom Gable had previously been unable to defeat and who served as Zayn's WrestleMania trainer. On the April 15 episode of "WWE Raw," Zayn won the first match against Gable in his hometown of Montreal, triggering Gable's heel turn. Gable would get his win back over Zayn in a non-title match on the May 20 "Raw," setting the stage for the rubber match at the Clash at the Castle event in Scotland.

