WWE Tried To Bring Back These Two Former TNA Stars For 2022 Royal Rumble

WWE and TNA Wrestling are currently enjoying a working relationship, with Mickie James and Jordynne Grace making appearances for the former promotion in recent years. However, these aren't the only TNA talents WWE reached out to about appearing on a show.

According to Fightful Select, WWE tried to bring back Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, aka The IIconics, for the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately for WWE, the former Women's Tag Team Champions declined the invitation and the appearance didn't materialize. The duo previously confirmed the news in an interview with "Ring the Belle," revealing that they turned it down because they were still unhappy about being released.

Royce and Kay were released along with other WWE talents in 2021, which shocked some roster members. Carmela said that she was rocked by The IIconics being let go, noting that she was set to have a storyline with Kay. After leaving the company, Royce and Kay rebranded themselves as The IInspiration and began competing under their real names, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, in TNA. The team experienced immediate success in the company formerly known as Impact Wrestling, winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Bound for Glory 2021.

The IInspiration stepped away from in-ring action in 2022 and they've yet to return to wrestling on a full-time basis. At the time, the duo wanted to explore more non-wrestling opportunities, and both performers have since started families. It remains to be seen if they'll ever return to WWE or TNA, but Lee has stated that she's open to a future Royal Rumble appearance.