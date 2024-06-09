WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Names NXT Battleground Match He's Looking Forward To Most

With six matches on the card, "WWE NXT" will present its 2024 Battleground premium live event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Before the action officially unfolds later tonight, though, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed which match he's looking forward to seeing the most.

Advertisement

"The ladder match [for the inaugural NXT Women's North American Championship]. It's easy," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "History is going to be made in Vegas on Sunday. That right there, like I said, when you do something like that, it's something that no one, throughout the history and the [sands] of time, can take it away from you. You're going to be the first to ever do something like this. So that match right there, I'm highly anticipated on checking it out, especially after watching Sol Ruca just snatch the soul of Lash Legend in that triple tag match."

As Booker alluded to, the six participants of the upcoming ladder match recently squared off in a six-woman tag team match on the June 4 episode of "NXT." This contest, which pitted Sol Ruca, Michin, and Jaida Parker against Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, and Lash Legend, ended with Roca nailing Legend with a Sol Snatcher to gain the win for her team.

Advertisement

At NXT Battleground, each woman will fend for themselves as they aim to capture the newly-minted NXT Women's North American Championship. The respective field of competitors was determined through a demanding process inclusive of a physical combine followed by an intense series of qualifying matches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.