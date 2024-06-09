WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Full & Final Card

History will be made at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this weekend as the "WWE NXT" brand hosts its second annual Battleground premium live event. A total of six matches have been confirmed for this respective card, five of which revolve around titles.

In perhaps the most surprising matchup, reigning NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will step through the "prohibited portal" to defend her title against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. This championship bout materialized on the May 28 episode of "NXT" after "NXT" General Manager Ava unexpectedly announced Grace as Perez's next challenger. With just the NXT Women's Championship on the line at Battleground, Grace has the opportunity to become a double-champion. Perez, on the other hand, could potentially lose everything.

Apart from the well-established NXT Women's Championship, the "NXT" brand will soon boast a new secondary women's title, as six women compete in a ladder match to determine the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. The field for this history-making title contest includes Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, and main roster star Michin.

Elsewhere in the "NXT" women's division, the former pairing of Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler find themselves in opposite corners after Vice turned on Baszler last month. In previous weeks, Baszler had helped train Vice for an Underground match against in-ring veteran Natalya. Now, Baszler and Vice will utilize their mutual MMA backgrounds as they face-off in an Underground match at Battleground.

NXT Champion Trick Williams will also be in action at the event when he defends his title against former AEW star Ethan Page. Page, like Grace, made a surprise appearance on the May 28 episode of "NXT." In Page's case, though, his attention was fixed on Trick Williams, of whom he demanded an NXT Championship match against. Reluctantly, General Manager Ava eventually agreed to Page's request while simultaneously onboarding him as an official "NXT" roster member.

Rounding out the NXT Battleground card are two more title matches, the first of which will see Oba Femi defend the NXT North American Championship against Joe Coffey and a recently returned Wes Lee. Finally, Axiom and Nathan Frazer will put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C.