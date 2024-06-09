Former WWE Star Marty Jannetty Announces Divorce After Less Than A Month Of Marriage

Marty Jannetty has lived enough lives for twelve men and now he's starting a new phase of his life, so soon after a different one began. Jannetty announced that he is getting divorced, just one month after getting married.

"It musta been love, but its over now..divorce on the way," Jannetty wrote on Facebook. "Got backstabbed by 2 of my best friends..one of them lives here. Not much longer though. PS- it hurts a lil bit but I'm use to hurting with the ladies...no problem, there's another one waiting everywhere. It just sux I trusted her...it's ok, life goes on." Jannetty was married in May to Addie Jannetty (nee Galapon), his second marriage after a fourteen-year marriage from 2010-2014 to Jessica Barnes.

Jannetty made his name in wrestling alongside "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels, though the hard-partying Jannetty's inability to maintain steady employment with WWE led to the tag team to dissolve and for the two men to go their own ways. Jannetty has been brought back on numerous occasions in relation to Michaels, including ahead of Michaels's 2005 match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21. Jannetty was recently the subject of an episode of the Vice series "Dark Side of The Ring," which included everything from his drug use to the time he seemed to admit to murder on social media, though he quickly recanted the post, which many saw as a confession. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T referred to the harrowing episode as "a cautionary tale" for any wrestlers who thought about mimicking Jannetty's ribald, inebriated ways.

